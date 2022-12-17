Sanjay, Shanaya Kapoor Perform Bhangra To Dhol Beats- It's A Thing You Wouldn't Want To Miss | WATCH

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared some of the glimpses from an engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle. A video that caught everybody's attention was that of father-daughter duo, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanay Kapoor, who danced to the beats of dhol.

The Kapoor family, including Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya, Maheep and Jahaan Kapoor, attended the engagement ceremony of Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani, as evident from the post sahred by Maheep on her Instagram space.

"There was only love in that room last night #engaged #SheSaidYes @vedika.karnani @rishi_sujan," she captioned the post.

The first video had Rishi and Vedika exchanging rings, while in the second slide, Shanaya could be seen holding a basket of fruits, the third one had her and Sanjay dancing to the dhol beats and in the fourth slide, Maheep could be seen posing in all smiles with two adorable kids. The fifth slide featured a beautiful white cake and the sixth one had Sanjay and Maheep's son Jahaan talking with his grandmother, while Sanjay and Maheep could be seen posing with the groom-to-be in the seventh slide.

Shanaya, who looked gorgeous in a brown coloured saree, grooved to punjabi bolliyan, as evident from the eighth slide, while the other couple of slides had Maheep posing with the family members.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She will be playing the role of Nimrit and will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfatej Pirzada.