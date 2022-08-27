Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi With Alia Bhatt In Race For Oscars 2022? Here's The Latest Buzz

Alia Bhatt-Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has received immense appreciation worldwide and has been acclaimed by all critics. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film has also managed to make noise on the international festival circuit and now the buzz has it that Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to make its way to the Oscars.

As per media reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt is one of the films that can in contention to be India's official entry for the Oscars this year. Reportedly, the announcement about the Oscars is expected to be made in a couple of months. And, it is almost confirmed that Gangubai will be one of them.

Meanwhile, other films from India that can be nominated for Oscars this year, include Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directed The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's RRR. However, any official announcement on the same from Oscars 2022 is still pending.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt starrer has seen various premieres in the international belts earlier this year and was received with a standing ovation from the audience at the Cannes Film Festival. It also performed well in terms of Box-office earnings. Gangubai is one of the highest-grossing Indian films in the International belt, with an overseas collection of USD 7.50 million.

Gangubai is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial after Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmavat. He received much appreciation after its release.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy shooting for HeeraMandi for Netflix and will then move on to his next directorial, Baiju Bawra in 2023. Meanwhile, Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her next Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is set released in theatres on September 9. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.