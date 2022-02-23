New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most popular and respected directors of the B-Town. He has created some of the masterpieces of Bollywood that stunned the audience and made them fall in love with Bhansali's creativity. SLB will be celebrating his birthday on February 24th. The filmmaker will be turning 59 this year.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with the romantic musical Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). He rose to prominence in Hindi-language cinema with the commercially successful romance Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the epic musical romantic drama Devdas (2002).

His latest release is going to be Gangubai Kathiawadi, and as it is said Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand so does Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has managed to create a buzz with most of his movies. As the director's Birthday has arrived, let's take a look at some of his movies that sparked controversies in the nation.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali still awaits the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie but ahead of its release the movie landed in trouble with real-life family of Gangubai. If reports are to be believed, then Gangubai's family seeks to stay on the movie because of the fact that, 'their mother Gangu is portrayed as a prostitute in the movie'. Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release in theatres on February 25th.

Padmavati

Padmavati can be called the most controversial movie Bhansali till now, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh the movie made headlines for manipulating facts and hurting the sentiments of Rajputs. The movie based on the life of Rani Padmavati saw some major protests before its release.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani's dialouge "Bajirao ne Mastani se Mohabat ki aiyaashi nahi" was found downward vulgar by some and it didn't take time for the film to get mired up in controversy. Mastani descendants had many problems with the film, as they found the cast of the film inappropriate for the characters they were playing.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The name is enough, to offend many. When the name Ram-Leela of the movie was revealed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali it offended many as they said the film showed two worshiped deities in the wrong light. FIR was also filed against the makers and eventually they had to change the name.

Guzaarish

The Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer movie also had its fair share of controversies. The 2010-released movie was booked under plagiarism from the unpublished novel 'Summer Snow' by veteran writer Dayanand Rajan.

