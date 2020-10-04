New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Actor Sanjay Dutt recently announced that he will be taking a break from work due to medical reasons. Though the actor did not reveal the cause of his sudden announcement but various reports later suggested that the 60-yr-old may have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Later Sanjay's wife Maanayata released a statement saying, “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital.” Though she did not specify the nature of his illness, Maanayata had said their family was “shaken up” but “determined to fight tooth and nail”.

Now a new viral picture of the actor Sanjay Dutt has left netizens worried about his health. The image doing rounds on the Internet shows the Vaastav actor thinner and frail while he was posing along with one of his fans.

Several netizens pointed out the frail look of the actor and wished the star a speedy recovery. "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote. "Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote. Currently, Sanjay is not in the best of his health. On August 11, the actor had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha