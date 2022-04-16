New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Dutt's most loved film has to be the Munna Bhai franchise. The actor who did the 2003 movie Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, impressed his fans with his acting and humor skills. The two movies enjoyed massive fan following, and now the third part of the movie is likely to ‘happen soon’. The news comes as huge excitement for actor's fans as the Sanjay dropped a hint that the third part of the film will happen soon.

During an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Sanjay Dutt talked about Munna Bhai 3. The actor said that the film is likely to happen soon. The actor also said that the director Rajkumar Hirani is also on the same page regarding the film.

“Of course, we’re making every effort for Munna Bhai 3. Rajkumar (Rajkumar Hirani, the Director) also wants to do it, so I hope we’re able to make it happen soon. We’ve done other movies, too, we’ve done PK, and may do more such films in the future, but when talking about the fans, I’m sure that they’re most interested in Munna Bhai, so I’ll finally say this the fans should please ask Raju Hirani also so that we finally get it (laughs a bit),” Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.

For the unversed, Munna Bhai MBBS was a massive hit among the audience and featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in the lead.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's work front, the actor was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay in the film played the role of a deadly villain named Adheera.

Earlier, speaking to famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay shared that he was diagnosed during the lockdown.

“A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms I didn’t only have to act the part, I also had to look the part. The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it," Sanjay said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen