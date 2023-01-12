Sanjay Dutt On Being Diagnosed With Cancer: ‘I Thought If I'm Supposed To Die, I’ll Just Die Without Treatment’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in one of 2022’s highest grossing films in India, KGF: Chapter 2, recently opened about his diagnosis with cancer and how he got the courage to fight it strongly. The actor also mentioned how he was alone at the time the news was revealed to him.

Sanjay Dutt revealed that initially, he suffered from only back pain, but as the days passed by and he had trouble breathing, he consulted a doctor. "I had a back ache and was treated with a hot water bottle and pain-killers until one day I couldn't breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly,” Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying at a recent event.

"I was alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me 'you have cancer',” Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying according to a report in ETimes. The KGF actor added that it was his sister Priya Dutt who was the first one to reach him after his diagnosis.

Sanjay Dutt also recalled how his family had a history of cancer, which made him unwilling to take chemotherapy. "My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don't want to take chemotherapy.”

The actor added, “If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment."

Sanjay Dutt further revealed how when he saw his family and close ones around him break down, was the moment he decided to fight cance. "I saw my family break down around me and I decided one night that if I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it.”