New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his battle with cancer. Dutt issued a statement in a tweet which read: "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you."

"The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family," Dutt said in the statement.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

In August this year, Dutt had taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, while asking people not to “worry or unnecessarily speculate.” Later it was reported that the 61-year-old actor was suffering from lung cancer.

A few days after that, he told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," while leaving for the hospital.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Sadak 2' which also featured Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta