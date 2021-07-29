On the eve of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, KGF: Chapter 2 makers have dropped a new poster featuring Sanjay as Adheera. Scroll down to have a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, and the makers of his film KGF: Chapter 2 has given the actor and his fans a special birthday gift. In the film helmed by Prashanth Neel starring Yash in lead, Sanju Baba will be essaying the role of Adheera, an antagonist.

So, on the eve of his birthday, makers have dropped a new poster featuring Sanjay Dutt. Taking to the Instagram handle of Hombale Films, the production house wrote, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay (sic)."

Here have a look:

KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date

The film was scheduled to release in theatres on July 16, 2021. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatres were shut down. So, the makers had to postpone the film once again. The makers are now planning to release the movie at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the teaser of the film, earlier this year, and as expected, the teaser broke all the records on YouTube within minutes. So far, the teaser has clocked 200 million views and is still going strong.

Talking about the film, it is the continuation of the KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Sanjay Dutt, the actor is one of the prolific actors of Hindi cinema. He never fails to win the hearts of his fans with his impeccable acting, whether it's comedy-drama Munna Bhai franchise, action-drama Agneepath or romantic-drama Saajan.

The actor was last seen in Torbaaz and will be next seen in several big films, namely KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv