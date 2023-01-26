Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Reunite For Film After 17 Years, Fans Asks 'Is It For Munna Bhai 3' | See Here

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are one of the most iconic duos in Indian cinema and their portrayal of Munna Bhai and Circuit in the Munna Bhai franchise is loved to this day. On Republic Day 2023, they have given a treat to their fans as they announced their new film. The title of their film is not announced yet but it will release in theatres in 2023.

Announcing the film, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!"

As soon as Sanjay Dutt shared the first poster of the film, fans started speculating if the actors are returning for Munna Bhai 3.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi wrote, "Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours ;)"

In the poster, Sanjay and Arshad can be seen dressed in striped jail uniforms and standing behind the bars. The movie will be produced by Sanjay Dutt and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It will hit the theatres in 2023.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. Sanjay starred in four films this year.

He was also seen in KGF Chapter 2, along with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The movie was a huge success at the box office and also became one of the most successful films of 2022. He will be seen 'Baap' along with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi was last seen in the web series 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and Bachchhan Paandey.