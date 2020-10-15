In the insanely viral video, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is all set to join the shoot for KGF 2 from November and will also complete the dubbing for Shamshera.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was on a break from work due to his health issues, recently appeared in a video where he talked about being diagnosed with cancer for the first time. The video was from the salon of celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, which Sanjay Dutt visited for a haircut.

In the insanely viral video, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is all set to join the shoot for KGF 2 from November and will also complete the dubbing for Shamshera. Dutt also showed a new scar on his head and said that he will beat. He also said that he will be of this cancer soon.

"Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," the actor said in the video.

Sanjay Dutt also revealed his work plans and said that he will be starting the shoots for KGF 2 from November and will start the dubbing process for Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, from Friday.

"I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It's good to be back," the Khalnaayak actor said in the video.

Earlier in August, Sanjay Dutt announced that he will be taking a sabbatical from work because of his health issues. Soon after his announcements, several media reports claimed that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The Panipat actor was also spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he is reportedly going for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata even issued an official statement warning against the unwarranted rumours about his health in the media houses.

"It is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," read an excerpt from her statement.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The actor will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2, in which he will be playing the role of Adheera, Torbaaz and Shamshera.

Posted By: Talib Khan