OM- The Battle Within is slated to go on floors in December. The film's shooting will take place at three cities in India and one international location.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi has now roped in as the leading lady opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om- The Battle Within. The 24-year-old actress made her debut with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film Dil Bechara, that was the last film of the actor after his death on June 14.

Om The Battle Within is being helmed by Kapil Verma and is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Talking about the film, Sanjana said that this film felt like the right script for her second film as she previously played a part in the romantic film, where she played the role of a woman who was battling with cancer.

Sanjana in a statement said that "Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour. After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely uncharted territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new & exciting challenges.”

Sanjana further added that "Kavya is a girl each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard-working, sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film. I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is underway. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but it is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all. He’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine."

The film is slated to go on floors in December. The film's shooting will take place at three cities in India and one international location. The makers are expecting to complete the shoot of the film by March next year.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma