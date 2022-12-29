Sania Mirza Belts Out 'Aao Raja' On 'The Mirza Malik Show' Causing Shoaib Malik To Burst Into Laughter| Watch

Tennis player Sania Mirza crooned Neha Kakkar's popular track Aao Raja, leaving her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik burst into laughter. A fresh advertisement from the second episode of their show, The Mirza Malik Show, was uploaded on YouTube by Emaxtv1 on Wednesday.

The next episode had Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed as the guest. They talked about Humayun playing the character of Hasnat Khan in the popular Netflix series The Crown. He depicted Princess Diana's beloved, Hasnat Khan, in the fifth season of the show.

Shoaib Malik said, "Aap Princess Diana ke bohut karreb nazar aaye (You looked very close to Princess Diana)." Humayun quipped, "Usi ki struggle karraha tha (I was struggling for that)." Sania asked, "Kuch aaya response (Any response?" Humayun replied, "Ya I got a lot of response from the people."

During the game segment, Shoaib described the English translation of Hindi songs which Sania and Humayun had to guess. Shoaib said, "Door knock na kare, seedha andar aaye." An excited Sania pressed the buzzer and sang the song Aao Raja as he laughed. Humayun also joined her. The song is from the film Gabbar is Back. Along with Kakkar, singer Honey Singh has also lent his voice to the track.

Watch the video here:

Last month, Urduflix took to Instagram to reveal The Mirza Malik Show, which airs on their OTT platform. This came at a time when rumours about the divorce of Sania and Shoaib were doing the rounds on social media. Netizens were perplexed, with one user inquiring, "Was it a publicity stunt," while another remarked in dismay, "So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame."

While fans were curious, but some social media users rejoiced upon learning of the couple's show. "Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice," a supporter wrote.

In 2010, Shoaib and Sania had tied the knot and settled down in Dubai. They were blessed with a son named Izhaan in 2018. Lately, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds online that the couple has supposedly ended their 12-year-long marriage. However, neither of them has made any statement about the gossip yet.