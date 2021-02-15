Sandeep Nahar Suicide News: The actor, along with a video, posted a disturbing note on his official Facebook account before taking the step to end his life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another shocking news for the film industry, actor Sandeep Nahar, who featured alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, on Monday night was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area, allegedly after committing suicide.

Shortly after news broke out, the Mumbai Police registered a case in the matter and started the investigation. Sandeep Nahar was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Kesari in a supporting role. The actor, along with a video, posted a disturbing note on his official Facebook account before taking the step to end his life.

In the suicide note, Sandeep shared that he is going to die by suicide and also stated that no one from his family should be held responsible for his action. Sandeep also opened up about his struggles in the film industry and also spilt the beans on the politics in Bollywood.

Here's what Sandeep Nahar wrote in his suicide note:

'#Suicide #note ab jine ki icha nhi ho rhi hai .life me kafi sukh dukh dekhe ..har problem ko face kia bt aj me jis troma se guzar rha ho wo bardash ke bahar hai .mai janta ho ki suicide karna kayarta hai mujhe bhi jina tha bt aise jine ka bhi kya fayeda janha sakun or self respect na ho ..my #wife kanchan Sharma or uski mummy vinu Sharma jinhone mujhe na samjha na samjhne ki koshish ki meri #wife hyper nature ki hai uski personality alag hai meri alag jo bilkul bhi match nhi karti hai .roj roj ke kalesh subha shaam bus kalesh meri ab yeh sehne ki shakti nhi hai ...isme #kanchan ki koi galti nhi hai kyonki uski nature aisi hai use sab normal lagta hai bt mere liye yeh ab normal nhi hai mai mumbai me kai saalo se ho bohat bura #time bhi dekha lekin kabhi tuta nhi .#bouncer raha #dubing ki #gym #trainer rha..one room kitchen me 6 log rehte struggle karte the but sakun tha .aaj mene kafi kuch achieve kiaa hai ..bt aj shadi ke baad sakun nhi hai'.

Here's the video posted by Sandeep Nahar

He continued with, '2 sal se life bilkul change ho gyi hai or yeh baatein mai kabhi kisi se share bhi nhi kar sakta dunia ko lagta hai ki unka kitna acha chal rha hai kyonki wo sab humre social post ya story dekhte hai jo ki sab jooth hoti hai iske kehne pe dalta ho ..dunia ko acha dikhne ke liye image achi rhe dalta hai bt sach bilkul opposite hai ..humari bilkul nhi banti .kanchan 2sal me100 se jayada bar suicide karlungi ke bare me bolti rehti hai tumhe fasa dungi dekho aj nobat yeh a gye hai ki mujhe yeh step uthana pad rha ho past ko lekar ladti hai meri izat nhi karti mujhe galia deti meri family ke bare me roj buraa bura bolti hai jo meri liye sun naa ab sehan se bahar hai ..isme iski koi galti nhi hai kyonki yeh dimag se bimar hai...'

On the work front, Sandeep Nahar played MS Dhoni's friend in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and was seen as Buta Singh in Akshay Kumar's Kesari. He was also a part of ALTBalaji web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Zee5's Shukranu and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana.

