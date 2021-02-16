According to Mumbai Police, Nahar, who was in his thirties, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday allegedly after committing suicide. The actor committed suicide hours after posting a disturbing video and a suicide note on his Facebook account in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

According to Mumbai Police, Nahar, who was in his thirties, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In the 9-minute long video, he had posted hours before his suicide, the MS Dhoni actor can be heard saying that he was frustrated with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life. I have only one request after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said in the video.

In the suicide note, Sandeep shared that he is going to die by suicide and also stated that no one from his family should be held responsible for his action. He also mentioned about politics he faced in Bollywood, unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry. He also opened up about his struggles in the film industry since he came to Mumbai.

The police said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death, adding that they are awaiting postmortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Sandeep Nahar featured in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and also played the role of Buta Singh in Akshay Kumar's Kesari. Nahar also starred in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana besides ALTBalaji's webshow, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and Zee5's Shukranu.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta