Sandeep Nahar came to Mumbai in the year 2009 and in the year 2016, he shared the screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’; here's all you need to know:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his Goregaon residence in Mumbai on Monday. The shocking incident sent shockwaves across the showbiz industry as the alleged suicide added to the list of celebs and aspirants who ended their lives in the recent past.

Hours before committing suicide, Sandeep posted a video on Facebook and also purportedly left a suicide note, in which he blamed his wife and mother-in-law for “not understanding him”. While Sandeep wrote in the letter that they were not to be held guilty for his death, he highlighted the mental pressure that he was experiencing all this while as part of his troubled marriage with Kanchan Sharma.

Sandeep posted a video on Facebook before taking the shocking step. To be noted, the video has been deleted now. In the video, he said nobody from his family should be blamed for his decision of taking his life. He further said that he was going through a lot and was facing problems with his wife as she used to pick fights with him on petty issues.

In the 10-minute-long video, Sandeep said he would've taken this extreme step long back but he gave time to himself, hoping that things might get better. "However, it didn't turn out to be so good instead it became even ugly and now I have nowhere to go." He further said, "I have been through hell in this life."

The actor has been part of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, and was also a renowned face of the TV industry.

It is reported that Sandeep made his video public three hours before he took the drastic step, said the police officials.

In the suicide note, he talked about the ugly politics that he faced in Bollywood. He even said that people are not empathetic in the industry and all of them lack emotions.

Concluding the note, he wrote, 'I have only one request that after I am gone, please do not blame anything on my wife and get her treated.'

Sandeep was born in Haryana and he has acted in several films. He came to Mumbai in the year 2009 and in the year 2016, he shared the screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. In the film, he played the role of Dhoni's friend Paramjit Singh. He has also been part of films like Khandani Shafakhana in which Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the lead role, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, and many others.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput also allegedly died by suicide on June 14 last year - a shocking incident which turned into one of the most sensational cases of the country. The CBI is still investigating the case in which Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma