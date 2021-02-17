Acting on the video posted by Sandeep Nahar on Facebook, Goregaon Police have now registered an abetment to suicide against late actor's wife Kanchan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his residence in Goregaon, Mumbai on Monday. The MS Dhoni actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom hours after posting a video on his Facebook page. In the video, he alleged that his wife Kanchan Sharma and her mother was harassing him.

Acting on the same, Goregaon Police have now registered an abetment to suicide against late actor's wife Kanchan and her mother, as per Times of India. Also, as soon as Sandeep posted the video, cyber cell officials tried to trace the actor, however, by the time they sprung into action, he had died.

This news has come after DCP Vishal Thakur said that according to him the late actor committed suicide as no foul play was visible. However, they are still waiting for the post mortem report and other details to confirm the cause of death.

India Today quoted DCP Vishal Thakur of Mumbai Police Zone 11 saying, "We have registered ADR in the matter. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet. His wife Kanchan informed the Goregaon Police Station about Sandeep's death. Goregaon Police is now investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post mortem. For now, foul play is not visible. It looks like suicide. However, post mortem report and other inquiry will give more details."

Also Read: Sandeep Nahar Death Case: What you should know about the SSR’s co-star and what he wrote in his suicide note

His suicide has sent shockwaves in the film industry. Once again, Bollywood actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Hansal Mehta and Sonu Sood stressed on the importance of mental health and urged young actors not to lose hope.

For unversed, Sandeep was late Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. In the film, he essayed the role of Dhoni's friend. He has also been part of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Khandani Shafakhana among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv