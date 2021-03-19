Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is witnessing a lukewarm response on social media platforms. Twitter is filled with a mixed response. Check out below.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has hit the theatres. This film marks the third collaboration between Arjun and Parineeti. The film narrates the story of a suspended police officer named Pinkesh Dahiya and a banker named Sandeep Kaur, who belongs to completely different backgrounds. However, their hatred, suspicion and mistrust for each other keep them united.

The film has clashed on the box-office with one of the highly anticipated film Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. And it seems that this has affected the liquidity of the film. Where on the one hand, Mumbai Saga is creating a heavy buzz on social media platforms, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar witnessed a lukewarm response. The film is receiving a mixed response on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Amazing wonderful work by whole cast @ParineetiChopra do extraordinary work @arjunk26 is superb @JaideepAhlawat sir fire the screen with his powerful acting and movie direction also best point of this movie it binds you at the end" (sic)

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wonderful work by whole cast @ParineetiChopra do extraordinary work @arjunk26 is superb @JaideepAhlawat sir fire the screen with his powerful acting and movie direction also best point of this movie it binds you at the end — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) March 19, 2021

Whereas another user criticised the film and wrote, "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Promotion se Arjun aur Parineeti Faraar, Theater se Audience Faraar @yrf @ParineetiChopra @arjunk26" (sic)

Here have a look at the reactions:

.#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is a @ParineetiChopra film. She tries hard to uplift a frail story, a lazy screenplay and its annoyingly slow pace. @arjunk26 is decent but honestly doesn't have much to do. Sad to see @JaideepAhlawat being so wasted in the film.

Full review coming soon. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) March 19, 2021

@ParineetiChopra set a benchmark in bollywood with her terrific performance first she do mind-blowing work in #Thegirlonthetrain and now #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar she just amazing — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) March 19, 2021

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Has Immersive Chemistry 🔥

Wow 🤩 🌟🌟🌟 3 stars 🙌🏽

It promises to keep audience engaged 👍🏽😍#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar at cinemas Today 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Just can’t wait to Watch it !!💥 pic.twitter.com/SCW1YdzwW6 — Jayshree (@JaySO_9) March 19, 2021

.#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is a @ParineetiChopra film. She tries hard to uplift a frail story, a lazy screenplay and its annoyingly slow pace. @arjunk26 is decent but honestly doesn't have much to do. Sad to see @JaideepAhlawat being so wasted in the film.

Full review coming soon. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) March 19, 2021

"It's a Parineeti show all the way"#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Review ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/YhKTDm9UPi — S U J A N ᵀᴳᴼᵀᵀ (@sujan_pc) March 19, 2021

After watching the reactions, it seems the dark-comedy is not able to garner viewers. Well, the day has just started, and the weekend is a few hours away to kickstart, so let's see the box-office battle between Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Meanwhile, apart from Arjun and Parineeti, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makers had to postpone the release date.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv