New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dhupia starrer Sanak released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar today, October 15. The action-thriller film helmed by Kanishk Varma revolves around a hostage situation when some terrorists enter a hospital where Vivaan's (Vidyut) wife is recovering from a life-threatening surgery. The film is all about power-packed stunts and how he rescues the hostages single-handedly.

However, it seems to have not impressed the netizens. The film is receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from Vidyut, Twitteratis are hailing Chandan Roy Sanyal's acting skills, who essays the role of an antagonist Saju Solanki. One of the Twitter users wrote, "@VidyutJammwal reminds of 90s @akshaykumar by high octane stunts & martial arts. Bollywood will shatter if they collaborate.Fire @IamRoySanyal is as usual great as villain. #Sanak is a great cinematic experience for action lovers."

@VidyutJammwal reminds of 90s @akshaykumar by high octane stunts & martial arts. Bollywood will shatter if they collaborate.🔥@IamRoySanyal is as usual great as villain.#Sanak is a great cinematic experience for action lovers.



Full Review 👇https://t.co/DC9SXKvQ1l — Tanvi Tripathi (@deewane_filmy) October 15, 2021

Sumit Kandel, a film trade analyst and critic, praised Vidyut's acting but criticised the film for its weak screenplay. He wrote, "A FAILED attempt in a hostage drama genre. #VidyutJammwal honest act & action scenes are the only saving grace in this shoddily written & abysmally directed film. Screenplay could’ve been more tighter, faster with strong emotions backing the content. #SanakReview"

#Sanak - ⭐️⭐️



A FAILED attempt in a hostage drama genre. #VidyutJammwal honest act & action scenes are the only saving grace in this shoddily written & abysmally directed film. Screenplay could’ve been more tighter, faster with strong emotions backing the content. #SanakReview pic.twitter.com/tufH8GUyTK — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 15, 2021

Here have a look at Twitter reactions:

Seeing a lot of people calling #Sanak a typical @VidyutJammwal film and I can't help but think Jammwalions, #VidyutJammwal IS A GENRE NOW, BE PROUD!



Overall review summary: Absolutely flawless action with a promising story and effortless acting by the whole cast! 👌 — Rushali (@pr_rushali) October 15, 2021

@VidyutJammwal Never Stops To Impress Whether It's His Acting Skills Or Action.



My Review 5/5#Sanak #VidyutJammwal — Pavan Parmar (@iPaVaNpArMaR) October 15, 2021

One of the users compared Sanak with Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' classic film Die Hard. The user wrote, "#SANAK (#Hotstar) release #Dussehra, is engaging all out action, #Bollywood’s answer to t#BruceWillis classic #DieHard. intense fightathon well crafted scenes make worth hall visit."

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The songs in the film are composed by Chirantan Bhatt and Jeet Gannguli while the lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan, Manoj Yadav and Rashmi Virag.

Meanwhile, the film has clashed with Taapsee Pannu's starrer Rashmi Rocket. (Click here to check Rashmi Rocket's Twitter Review)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv