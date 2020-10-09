Sana Khan posted a long post in which she said that she will now “serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator.”

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has made her decision to quit the showbiz industry as she wants to serve humanity and follow the order of the creator. The Jai Ho actor made the announcement in social media post across all platforms.

In her post, she said that the showbiz industry has given her the name, fame wealth’ and ‘honour’, but, she added, “for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?”

“Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?”

She wrote that while coming across all these questions, she has come to the realisation that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death” and that “it would be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator” and does not spend a lifetime chasing wealth and fame.

She concluded her post and said, "Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

The former Splitsvilla contestant Divya Agarwal commented on her post and said, "Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de.. Ameen.”

Sana Khan has appeared in several films and her most popular stint was Salman Khan's Jai Ho.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma