While enjoying vacation in the Maldives Sana Khan shares a hilarious video of herself where she lost her balance and fall in pool facedown.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former actress Sana Khan is spending quality time with her husband Mufti Anas Syed in the Maldives. Sana, who is an active socia media user, keeps on updating her fans through latest posts and stories. While having fun in the Maldives, Sana is sharing a glimpse of her vacation through her Instagram handle. She has shared photos and stories of all the activities she is doing on the island nation

In a recent post, Sana shared a video where she can be seen sitting on a duck float in an ocean-fed pool. In the vide, her husband Anas, asked her whether she is enjoying herself or not, to which Sana responded, "Yes I'm loving it”, in such excitement that she lost her balance and fell into the pool face down. Anas was heard laughing at the end of the video.

While posting the video Sana captioned it as "Timing toh dekho mere fall ki Allah ki kudrat pe it’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance @anas_saiyad20".

Soon after she posted the video, fans spammed her comment section with hilarious reactions. The video is being viral over social media. On the other hand, her fans are also eagerly waiting for the next upload.

Sana has also shared various pictures from the beachside where she can be seen enjoying her meals in a restaurant. Another video was also posted by Sana, where she can be seen seated on a swing and her husband is pushing her with all his strength to let Sana enjoy the swing.

While posting the video she wrote, "Was expecting love & gentleness but what got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting @anas_saiyad20".

Back in the year 2020, the former Bigg Boss contestant decided to quit the film industry in order to follow the path of her creator.

