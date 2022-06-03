New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and now, the movie has finally hit the theatres. Akshay Kumar said that it took two years to work on the VFX and many years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj. Now, the verdict of the film is out and let's take a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

Some people praised Akshay Kumar's performance in the film, meanwhile, other people applauded the VFX and action sequences in the film.

Take a look at some reactions:

One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AkshayKumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects@AyaanVlogg@yrf @akshaykumar @ManushiChhillar — Durjoy Palit (@DurjoyPalit2) June 3, 2022

Finished #SamratPrithviraj

No word can describe this historical blockbuster ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AkshayKumar as always did excellent work...#SonuSood #SanjayDutt and #ManushiChhillar all are really good.



False hatred against the movie.



A MUST WATCH. ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉👑👑 https://t.co/RfbWlCXTn3 — 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 🕊️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 3, 2022

HOUSEFULL🦁😎

Log aa rahe hai dekhne😍❤️🥺

housefull🔥🔥🙏😭💯❤️😍

chalo milta hu movie puri hone ke baad🦁

Har har mahadev#SamratPrithviraj #SamratPrithvirajDay #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/VjuvYXfrIr — Lalit Raj Purohit (AkshayKumar❤️) (@THISISTHELRP) June 3, 2022

I had watched Jodha Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, Bahubali series, tanhaji, Even Ashoka too

but #SamratPrithviraj is totally different from them

what a movie

we can't say it movie

it's our history

Akshay Kumar lived the character 🔥🔥🔥

He made me know who was Samrat Prithivi 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8XZKD4VBvi — Heart Broker (@heartbroker288) June 3, 2022

Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted a picture with Manushi Chillar and wrote, "18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets now. LINK IN BIO @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood @yrf #DrChandraprakashDwivedi".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The team of Samrat Prithviraj also requested the audience to watch the film. Akshay wrote, "A humble request to everyone watching the film. #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, the movie has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath attended the special screening of the film in Lucknow. Moreover, many people are demanding that Samrat Prithviraj shoud be declared tax-free in Rajasthan as well as it is his birthplace. Meanwhile, the movie also clashes with the Telugu film Major and the Tamil film Vikram.

About Samrat Prithviraj:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Samrat Prithviraj stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The movie got delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Samrat Prithviraj is the story of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav