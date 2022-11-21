‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Fame Manushi Chillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath: Report

Manuchi Chillar, who rose to prominence after winning the Miss World title in 2017, is now grabbing headlines not for her work, but rather her personal life.

According to rumour mills, Manushi, who made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, is now dating businessman Nikhil Kamath.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the model-turned-actor has been seeing Nikhil since 2021. Reportedly, the couple is very fond of travelling and often plan trips together. They even visited Rishikesh recently.

A source close to the actress told the news portal, "The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focus on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn't wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key."

Nikhil is a 35-year-old Bengaluru-based entrepreneur known for co-founding Zerodha, an Indian institutional brokerage firm and trading platform. He had tied the knot with Amanda Puravankara, on April 19, 2019 in Italy. However, the duo parted ways within a year of getting married and got divorced last year.

Meanwhile, Manushi is currently shooting for ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan's Tehran opposite John Abraham. She will next be seen in the YRF film titled The Great Indian Family, opposite Vicky Kushal. Reportedly, she finished shooting for the film even before the release of Samrat Prithviraj.

A few days back, the actress also attended an award function in Dubai, wearing a bright yellow plunging dress that featured a high-low hemline.