New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj has finally hit the theatres after much delay and the audience was eager to watch the film ever since its trailer was released. The story is based on the life of King Prithviraj and according to the makers of the film, the movie took many years of research. Moreover, a lot of work has been done on the VFX as well. As the verdict of the film is also out, let's take a look at the box office collection of Samrat Prithviraj.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Samrat Prithviraj earned Rs 16 crore as per the early estimates on Day 3. As per the Box Office India, the movie has shown around 30 per cent growth on Sunday. Its total collection is approximately Rs 39 to 40 crore.

#SamratPrithviraj early estimates for Day 3 is ₹ 16 Crs Nett.. All-India — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Samrat Prithviraj was released with two big South Indian films, Major and Vikram. Even though these films haven't earned much in the Hindi belt, it is still giving competition to Samrat Prithviraj. Vikram earned approximately Rs 2 crore and Major has collected Rs 5 crore approximately.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj earned Rs 12.60 crores on Saturday.

#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Metros - which contribute a major chunk of revenue - remain low... Mass circuits are strong... A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NMTKGIWIrK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

Akshay Kumar on social media revealed that the movie took 18 years of research. He wrote, "18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!".

About Samrat Prithviraj:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Samrat Prithviraj Day-wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1, June 3, Friday: Rs 10.70 crore

Day 2, June 4, Saturday: Rs 12.60 crore

Day 3, June 5, Sunday: Rs 16 crore (approximately)

Total Collection: Rs 39 to 40 crore (approximately)

Posted By: Simran Srivastav