New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and it has finally been released in theatres after much delay. It got delayed several times due to Covid 19 pandemic and also took some years to work on the VFX. The movie is the story of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. Now, the verdict of the film is out, so let's take a look at the box office collection of Samrat Prithviraj.

According to the Box Office India, Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs 10.5 to 11 crore on an opening day. According to trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, the movie has collected Rs 11 crore approximately on Day 1.

#SamratPrithviraj All-India Nett Day 1 early estimates around 11 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

The movie was released with two big South Indian films, Major and Vikram. Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is a Tamil action thriller film. Meanwhile, Major, starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, is a Telugu biographical action drama film. Both the films were promoted in Hindi cinema as well, but they are not able to perform well at the box office.

According to Box office India, Major collected Rs 75 lakh on day 1 and Vikram collected Rs 25 lakhs on an opening day.

Samrat Prithviraj has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath attended the special screening of the film in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar in his Instagram post revealed that the movie took 18 years of research. He wrote, "18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!".

About Samrat Prithviraj:

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Manushi has made her Bollywood debut with this film. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav