New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There was a lot of buzz around the film Samrat Prithviraj and the movie has finally been released in the theatres after much delay. The release of the film was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the VFX work and the research required for the script. Samrat Prithviraj revolves around the life of King Prithviraj and his battle with Muhammad Ghori. Take a look at the box office collection of Samrat Prithviraj.

According to Box Office India, Samrat Prithviraj saw a significant drop in its box office collection on Day 4. The movie earned approximately Rs 5 crores on Monday, which is over 50 per cent down from the Sunday collection. Moreover, the film has earned around Rs 44 crore in five days.

Samrat Prithviraj is in the second position if we talk about the opening weekend collection of the Hindi films in 2022. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 39.40 crore in the opening weekend. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tops the list with Rs 55.96 crore. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is in the third position.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 2.25 crores on Monday and is still giving competition to Samrat Prithviraj. According to Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj showed much-needed growth on Sunday and earned Rs 16.10 crore.

#SamratPrithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3... Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday... Mass circuits very strong... Monday biz crucial, needs to cover lost ground on weekdays... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 39.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/P34TBHyXDw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

About Samrat Prithviraj:

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Samrat Prithviraj Day-wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1, June 3, Friday: Rs 10.70 crore

Day 2, June 4, Saturday: Rs 12.60 crore

Day 3, June 5, Sunday: Rs 16.10 crore

Day 4, June 6, Monday: Rs 5 crore (approximately)

Total Collection: Rs 44 crores (approximately)

Posted By: Simran Srivastav