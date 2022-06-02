New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is all set to release in theatres on June 3rd. Now, just a day before its release, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the film tax free in his state. The decision to declare film tax free in the state came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended the film's special screening arranged by Akshay Kumar. Uttar Pradesh CM attended Prithviraj's screening in Lucknow on Thursday.

After watching the movie, Yogi Adityanath appreciated it and said, "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families."

"Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film. This is why I congratulate the team and added "I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, is based on the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. Manushi Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to Akshay, the film is based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

"Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor said, according to the press release.

"Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom. The values of the mighty Samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information," the filmmaker had said.

