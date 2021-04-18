After Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal, now Sameera Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. Check complete list here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 is tightening its grip on Bollywood, and the latest to fall into the deadly clutches is Sameera Reddy. The actress has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news, she took to her social media handle and wrote that she has tested positive yesterday and assured her fans that she and her family, including her mother-in-law, are doing fine.

Taking to the Instagram story, she wrote, "I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy Sassu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe. We will be in-home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves. I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay safe.”

Well, she is not the first celeb who tested COVID-19 positive yesterday, other than her three prominent Bollywood actors, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal, were tested positive.

Sonu Sood

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Arjun Rampal

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal

Coming back to Sameera, the beautiful actress has been away from the silver screen for a while now. She was last seen in a Kannada film Varadhanayaka in 2013, while her last Bollywood film was in the year 2009 in De Dana Dan, co-starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Though the actress is away from the big screen, she is quite active on social media and enjoys enormous love from her fans.

Currently, the actress is having a bliss time with her family in Goa. Last year she moved to the Pearl of the Orient with her husband, two kids and her mother-in-law.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv