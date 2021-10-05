New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kranti Redkar is a popular Marathi actress and is very successful in the Marathi film Industry. She often grabs media attention for her powerful roles and on-screen performances. But now she has been making headlines because of her Rowdy Husband Sameer Wankhede. The Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede is the husband to the actress.

Sameer is currently investigating the cruise rave party drug case which involves Bollywood Star SRK's son Aryan Khan, Mummun Dhamecha, and several others. Sameer Wankhede is known for his investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

As the man of the hour is being praised constantly for his back-to-back successful raids in the drug peddling case, Kranti Redkar has commented on Sameer Wankhede's schedule amid the ongoing investigation and expressed her views on the drug probe raids.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Kranti revealed, "Sameer has always been a hard worker. His operations and cases were there even before too. Today, he is dealing with Bollywood-related drug probe cases, which is why it is getting highlighted. I give him his space when he is investigating or working on operations. I never ask him what happened, how it happened because I respect the secrecy of his job. I take care of everything at home, which is why he can concentrate on his cases more."

Kranti further mentioned that Sameer is a professional and does not talk about his work life or the ongoing drug probe cases to the family.

"He sometimes gets so busy that he can't even sleep. He works 24/7. He barely sleeps for 2 hours. I never interfere or get involved when he is talking over the phone about a certain case. He does secret operations on an everyday basis, and he is not even allowed to reveal anything related to that with his family. I give him his space and never complain about anything. Sameer is in such a field where he can not sit idle for a minute. Even after coming home, he discusses the operations with his team over the phone. I never ask him, 'Kya hua batana..Kaise hua..kya kiya'. I maintain the secrecy of his job and respect the profession," added Kranti.

Kranti added further when asked about her views on Sameer's interviews in media about the case that "I am so happy that finally, he has started giving interviews to the media. He never opens up about anything to anyone. He is an introvert and very reserved. He never smiles. I have asked him to smile while giving interviews but he smirks. But yes, he is NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, and I respect and love the way he is. I am so proud of him."

Posted By: Ashita Singh