Samatha Prabhu's Reply To Adivi Sesh's Offer To Be Part Of 'HIT 3' Sends Internet Into Frenzy | See Here

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got an exciting offer on social media. HIT 2 garnered positive responses from all over the nation, with fans also preparing themselves for HIT 3. Netizens believe that the Family Man fame-actress should be a part of the forthcoming highly-anticipated film.

A netizen tweeted, "I think in one/two of #HIT future installments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2." The tweet didn't get unnoticed as it caught the Major actor Adivi Sesh's attention. He replied, "That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2 #HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster #Hit2Review." To this, Samantha responded, "A badass cop … sounds like fun Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh. always cheering for you."

A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈

Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you 🤗 https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

HIT2, which got released on December 2, 2022, received favorable reviews from both audience and critics. The Sailesh Kolanu-directorial has been Adivi Sesh's biggest box office hit. The film met the high expectations that were placed on it before it was released.

The movie was announced in February 2021, and the main photography in Visakhapatnam started in August of that same year. Meenakshii Chaudhary plays the female lead in the film, and Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, and Komalee Prasad also play significant roles. The movie is financed by Prashanti Tipirneni, and Natural Star Nani is presenting it through Wall Poster Cinema.