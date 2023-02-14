Samantha Ruth Visits Pazhani Temple Ahead Of 'Shaakuntalam's Release, Climps 600 Steps Barefoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her forthcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, the Oo Antava fame visited the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu, pics and videos of which surfaced online. Samantha climbed 600 steps barefoot as a part of a ritual to reach the temple.

Director Prem Kumar also accompanied Samantha on her visit to Pazhani temple. The actress opted for a simple white-coloured salwar suit for the temple visit, and also wore a black face mask. As a part of a ritual, Samantha lit camphor on every step to reach the temple top. Take a look at the pictures below:

Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on April 14, 2023. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Samantha wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D @Gunasekharl @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17 pic.twitter.com/dwOEdsKCna- Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023."

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Recently, the makers released the movie's much-awaited teaser. The teaser appears to be captivating. Samantha plays the abandoned kid of Vishwamitra and Menaka who falls in love with Dushyant (Dev Mohan), but once she becomes pregnant, he deserts her. The movie revolves around what Shaakuntalam does after that. The trailer also features Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.