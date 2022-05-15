New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South India superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu rules the millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and charm. The actress always shares a glimpse of her life on social media and her fans love it. Samantha, who is currently in Sonmarg Valley for a shoot, has shared her workout routine on Instagram and she is clearly giving fitness goals to her fans.

Sharing the video of her workout on her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "A family that works out together stays together.. (even if it wasn’t by choice)".

Samantha also shared the beautiful view of Sonmarg Valley on Instagram. She is currently shooting for her film Khushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Going to miss this view."

The actress also wished her Khushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless".

On the work front, Samantha gave an amazing performance in The Family Man Season 2, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She will also star in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John, which is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh Baby to name a few. She also appeared in the song 'Oo Antava' from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, which took the internet by storm. Moreover, Samantha will collaborate with Varun Dhawan for the first time on the Raj and DK directorial ‘Citadel’. This is Samantha's second collaboration with Raj and DK.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav