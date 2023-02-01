Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Postponed Due To Blockbuster Success Of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated historical drama film Shaakuntalam, which was slated for a theatrical release in February, has reportedly been postponed. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan in the lead, has reportedly been pushed by a month.

According to reports, the makers of Shaakuntalam do not want their pan-India film to be affected by the mega success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is showing no signs of slowing down. The film will now reportedly hit the theaters in March 2023.

A report in India Today revealed that sources close to the team of Shaakuntalam have also confirmed that they are now looking for a later release date. “Sources close to the team confirmed the same and added that the team faced trouble with Shaakuntalam's Hindi release, which is why they decided to postpone the film's release.”

The report further added, “Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which released on January 25, is running successfully in the North belt. Hence, Shaakuntalam didn't get the desired screen count.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzaada too was pushed by a week out of respect by the ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ star for Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which was to be released in cinemas on February 10, will now hit the theaters on February 17.

Meanwhile, Pathaan continues to create new records at the box-office. The film became the fastest Hindi movie to enter the Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore clubs, beating blockbuster films including Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles has surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark the worldwide box office within 6 days of its release.

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam and revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The film will have a pan-India release in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada