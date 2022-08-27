Samantha Ruth Prabhu Will No Longer Share Screen With Jr NTR? Here's Why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts ever since she appeared in the song o antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. For the past few months, the actress has been hitting the headlines due to personal to professional reasons. For a while now, several reports have emerged online that Samantha will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR for his upcoming film. However, now as per fresh set reports, the actress has given up on the film due to monetary issues.

Recent media reports suggest, that Samantha will no longer appear with Jr NTR in the upcoming film which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. The reports claim that the actress has said no due to remuneration issues. If reports are to be believed, Samantha was offered around Rs 2 crore. However, the actress demanded Rs 4 crore, and due to this, the deal couldn't be signed.

Earlier, other reports also surfaced that claimed that Samantha was unable to take out time and dates to shoot for Jr NTR's next. The news comes as a disappointment for all the fans as they will no longer be able to see their favourite stars sharing the same screen.

Both Samantha and Jr NTR enjoy a massive fan following across the country, and hence the predictions of analysts were that the movie featuring both might have garnered a huge response from the audience.

Recently, Samantha appeared on the iconic chat show -- Koffee With Karan Season 7, where the actress opened up about his separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

During the conversation with KJo, Samantha said, “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells Karan.

For the unversed, last year, Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways. The couple announced separation through a joint statement. As soon as the news of their separation went live fans were left heartbroken.