Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Battle With Myositis To Delivering A Superhit With 'Yashoda'; A Look At Her Ups And Downs In 2022

Tollywood superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is truly an icon and a fighter. Defining the meanings of powerful, beautiful, and strong, she empowers all with her inspiring spirit. Since her journey in 2010, the actress has been a best-selling novel with her fair share of struggle to occupy the stature and place of one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Happen to have no financial support and facing numerous rejections on the side, the queen proved her performance by giving back-to-back blockbusters to her kitty. The actress posted a picture of her's on Instagram mentioned her new year resolution to be 'easier' and to be more kind and gentle to oneself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Let's take a look at the 'Oo Antava' star's ups and downs in 2022

Diagnosed With Myositis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha is known to be a social media freak where she uses the platform posting her heart out. In October, the actress shared the news that she was diagnosed with a disease named Myositis, where later in an interview, Samantha turned teary-eyed but quickly wiped her tears and became the iron lady she is.

Confessions Spilling At Koffee With Karan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Known to be one of the most controversial celebrity talk shows of the decade, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in 2022s Koffee With Karan where she opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya and came back with absolutely fiery and quirky answers.

Proving Her Social Media Game To Be Strong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Although the actress has not been much active on social media in 2022, however whenever she did post, it quickly made rounds on the internet, as the star always came back with a bang. Posting her gym sessions to enjoy her vacation in a star monokini, Samantha has always kept her fans awake with her fitness routine rocking the best in that kick-star body.

Bagging Up Biggest Hits

Professionally, Samantha's journey has been extremely incredible where she won the hearts of her audience taking a female-centric film role in 'Yashoda' which was a banger at the box office. Managed to impress the audience with good reviews and numbers, Samantha was hailed for her action and thriller expressions and tasks in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Talking about her work front, Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama 'Shakuntalam', where she will essay the role of princess Shankuntala, alongside Dev Mohan and Allu Arha. The actress will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonds in their upcoming film and entertainer titled 'Kushi.'