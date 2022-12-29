Samantha Wants To Start 2023 With 'Easier Resolutions' As She Looks Forward To New Year | See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to motivate her fans with her positivity, optimistic attitude and her sweet smile. The Yashodha star was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which left her fans worried. But Samantha assured her fans that she will recover soon and is now looking forward to starting the new year with positivity.

Sharing a selfie, Samantha wrote, "Function forward…Control what we can! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023."

Meanwhile, she is currently taking a short break to focus on her health and will reportedly start working on her future projects soon. Samantha was going to star in Prime Video's web series 'Citadel' but after not seeing her in the promo, fans started wondering if Samantha has dropped out of the show.

However, according to reports, Samantha is still in the project and will start working in January 2023. Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

Produced by the Russo Brothers, the show will be directed by Raj & DK and will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name. The American version of Citadel will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and she has already finished shooting for the show.

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease.

She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in an action thriller film 'Yashoda'. She will be seen in a periodic film Shaakuntalam.