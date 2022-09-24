Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Train With Experts And Follow Strict Fitness Regime In US For 'Citadel': Report

SAMANTHA Ruth Prabhu has been hitting the headlines because of her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, as per the latest buzz, she is currently busy preparing for her upcoming project 'Citadel'. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the project will reportedly star Varun Dhawan and will be directed by the director duo Raj And DK. There were some rumours that Samantha is in the US due to her health condition. However, the actress is in the US to prepare for Citadel.

According to the reports, Samantha is following a strict fitness and lifestyle regime to get into the physicality of her character. "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action,” said a source close to Samantha was quoted saying by Indian Express.

The Russo Brothers are also making a Hollywood version of the show, which stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Meanwhile, the Indian Version of Citadel will star Samantha.

Samantha recently unveiled the teaser of 'Shaakuntalam' which will release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta. Shaakuntalam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata.

Samantha will also reportedly star in a horror-comedy film. As per the reports, Samantha will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in a horror-comedy film produced by Maddock Films. Samantha will play the role of a princess and Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also star in an action thriller 'Yashoda'. Yashoda is directed by Hari-Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Meanwhile, Mani Sharma is the music composer of Yashoda. The movie also stars Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. Yashoda is a 2022 Pan-Indian film which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.