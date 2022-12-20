Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take A Sabbatical From Films, Quits Bollywood Projects To Focus On Her Health: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most popular pan-India stars in the country. The actor, who recently starred in the sci-fi thriller film ‘Yashoda’ has been swamped with projects not just from the South film industry, but from Bollywood as well.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her diagnosis with a rare condition, myositis. The actor clarified that the condition does not have any fatal hazards on her health, but also opened up about her struggles of getting up in the morning due to weakening muscles.

According to latest reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning to take a sabbatical from her acting projects to focus on her health. The ‘Yashoda’ star, who reportedly signed up for a couple of Bollywood films after the stellar success of her OTT show ‘The Family Season 2’ has informed the makers of these projects that she would need a long break, according to a report in Telugu 360.

The actor will still, however, be working on her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’. Also starring ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha is keen on completing the shoot of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is scheduled for a 2023 release and marks their first time on screen pairing.

Opening up about her diagnosis with Myosotis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a long note on Instagram that read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

Alongside a picture of herself from the hospital, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continued in the caption, “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

“I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery… This Too Shall Pass,” the actor’s post concluded.