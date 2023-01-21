Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Start Shooting For 'Citadel' With Varun Dhawan? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans excited as she will soon star in the web series 'Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. It was earlier reported that Samantha might take a step back from the project due to her health issues but her team denied these rumours. As per recent reports, the Yashoda star will soon start working on Citadel with Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj & DK.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Samantha will join Varun for a two-week-long schedule in Mumbai. Earlier, Varun reportedly wrapped up four-day-long schedule in Mumbai. The makers are planning to officially announce Samantha as the next lead as well.

Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russian Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease.

She wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, which will release on February 17.