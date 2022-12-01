Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Radhika Apte: Here Are The 7 Highest Paid Actors On OTT | See List

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Radhika Apte are one of the highest paid actors on OTT. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The digital streaming platforms are seeing an increase in the casting of top actors from the film industry. Be it Sidharth Malhotra or Priyanka Chopra, several A-listers are gearing up for their big OTT debut soon.

Take a look at the list of the highest-paid OTT actors who are ruling the digital world with their stunning performances:

Saif Ali Khan

Marking his debut with the superhit thriller franchise ‘Sacred Games’, Saif Ali Khan has established himself as one of the most bankable stars on OTT. The actor reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for the entire season 1.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Currently the most popular and loved actress in India, Samatha Ruth Prabhu is a sight for sore eyes. The south superstar, who made her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man 2’, took home a paycheck of Rs 4 crore for the series.

Radhika Apte

Dubbed as a ‘Netflix’ favorite, Radhika Apte reportedly charges nearly Rs 4 crore for her OTT projects. The diva recently starred in Netflix’ ‘Monica O My Darling’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won over everyone with his performance in the ‘Sacred Games’. The actor was so loved in the first season that reportedly he hiked his fees for the second season and took home Rs 10 crore for ‘Sacred Games’ season 2.

Jitendra Kumar

Popularly known as ‘Jitu bhaiya’, Jitendra Kumar is one of the most popular stars on OTT. The actor reportedly charged Rs 50,000 per episode for his role in ‘Panchayat’.

Manoj Bajpayee

The National Film Award-winning actor won hearts with his performance in Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’. The actor reportedly took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 10 crore for his role in the season,

Pankaj Tripathi

With superhits including ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Sacred Games’ in his kitty, Pankaj Tripathi is an absolute fan-favorite. The actor reportedly charged Rs 12 crore for ‘Sacred Games Season 2’.