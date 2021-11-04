New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most talented and gorgeous actors in South Indian cinema Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is soon expected to make her first Bollywood debut. Samantha has been in the headlines after her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. However, now the actress is all focused on her professional life.

Earlier, Samantha also appeared in Amazon Prime's web series 'The Family Man 2', after which she received huge appreciation for her work. Now, as per the latest media reports, the actress is in talks with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s production house, “Outsiders Films", for a lead role in a female-centric thriller. However, an official announcement regarding the project will be made soon, according to a report in BollywoodLife.

Besides, different media reports also suggest that, in order to concentrate on her career in the Hindi film industry, Samantha has also purchased a flat in Mumbai. While talking about other projects, the actress currently has ‘Shaakuntalam’ in Telugu and ‘Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil in her pipeline.

Samantha is an active social media user and often updates her fans. Post-separation with Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been traveling a lot. The actress was recently spotted in Uttarakhand with close friend Shilpa Reddy.

It's been a month since the duo announced their split. Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their Instagram handle and posted a joint statement, in which they wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

