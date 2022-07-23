Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar For Second Bollywood Film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hitting the headlines ever since she made her debut on Koffee with Karan as she graced the couch with Akshay Kumar. The actress was seen giving witty replies, opening up about her separation, and talked about other several things on the show. Now, rumours are doing rounds on the internet that claims that Samantha has signed her second Hindi language film with Akshay Kumar.

It is believed that the movie is produced by Karan Johar and is touted to be a mythological epic drama. However, no official confirmation is made and we are still waiting for the official announcement. If the rumours are actually true, then it will be a boon for Samantha's career.

The Oo Antava fame has won millions of hearts in the north with her oh-so-hot moves and usual self-glam. The actress is one of the most talented actors in the south industry. Apart from that, as per media reports, the actress is also reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The report further claims that the paperwork of the film has been completed, and the schedule will soon be announced. The movie is said to be produced and backed by Dinesh Vijan of Angrezi Medium and Raabta. The untitled film is expected to hit the big screens next year.

Samantha was last seen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara.

Samantha gained massive popularity in the north cinema when she made her OTT debut with the second season of the Amazon Prime Hindi TV series The Family Man. The show won her praise from critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, the actress will also appear in Kushi opposite Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Yashoda helmed by director duo Hari and Harish.