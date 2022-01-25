New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Southern beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grabbing eyeballs ever since she made a special appearance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise for the special track. The talented actress upped the hotness quotient with her sexy moves in the song, 'Oo Solriya' (Oo Antava in Hindi). It seems she has grabbed the attention of a few filmmakers, including Director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur.

As per a report in the Times of India, the filmmakers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger are keen to cast Samantha for a special track. It suggests that the Liger team is in talks with the actress, and if all goes well then, she may start the shooting for a special song soon.

Liger marks the debut of Vijay in Bollywood and Ananya Panday's debut in Tollywood. The film is being shot in both Hindi and Tamil simultaneously and also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 25 August 2022.

Talking about Samantha, she is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil film industries. She made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series, The Family Man 2, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The series earned her a lot of appreciation and fetched her several awards, including an IFFM award. Speaking to BT, Samantha had told, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.”

On the work front, Samantha has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Also, she is set to make her international debut with Arrangements of Love, a Philip John’s directorial.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv