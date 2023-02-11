Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sweats It Out In Her Latest Workout Video: ‘Go Hard Or Go Home’ | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's professional and personal front has been full of battles. The South diva is an inspiration for many battling her health issues and still being the lady boss of her life. Recently, Samantha gave a glimpse of her workout session where she was seen 'working hard' in the gym and doing squats heading into the weekend.

In her latest Instagram story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen shedding sweat in the gym and can be seen performing squats with gym equipment on her shoulder. One can also notice a band-aid on her hand as on Friday, the actor took an injection for her Myositis treatment and gave an update regarding her health.

Performing the activity, she captioned the video and wrote, "If it's hard, do it hard!! Nobody said it would be ok." Yesterday, Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring her friends Nandu Reddy and Rahul Ravindra, where the actress was taking an IVIG injection for antibodies at home as she is diagnosed with Myositis. The actress wrote, "Monthly IVIG Part!! New Normal."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is eagerly waiting for the release of her mythological film 'Shaakuntalam' opposite actor Dev Mohan. The film was recently rescheduled, as it was supposed to be released on February 17, however, got postponed and now will be released on April 14 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Samantha Will also be seen playing the lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film has resumed its shoot and will soon be released in theaters. Apart from this, the 'Yashoda' actress will be seen in Russo Brother's 'Citadel' directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.