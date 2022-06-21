Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always raised her voice against the rumours and trolls on social media and has always expressed her opinions. Recently, there were rumours about Samantha's ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. There were some reports published on Twitter that claimed Samantha's PR team planted those rumours. Now, Samantha has broken the silence about these rumours and slammed these in a tweet.

Slamming the rumours, Samantha wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"

Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

Samantha talked about her life post-divorce and said in a statement, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, and concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement reads.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya starred together in the films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya and the duo got married in 2017.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav