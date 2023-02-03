Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her January Photo Dump, Drops BTS Pics Of 'Citadel' | See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her fans excited after announcing that she will star in Prime Video and Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'. She recently posted some pictures she took in January and also shared some behind the scene pictures from Citadel.

In the picture, she can be seen sitting with Varun Dhawan and the director duo Raj and DK. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "January" with a white heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, sharing the first look from Citadel, Samantha wrote, "the mission is on. we have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel."

Earlier, Prime Video announced Varun Dhawan as the lead role in Citadel and also unveiled his first look. Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russian Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Priyanka Chopra also took to social media and welcomed Samantha to the world of Citadel. Priyanka wrote, "So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u all."

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease. She wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' and the release date of the film has now been postponed. The movie was earlier supposed to release on February 17, 2023.

Samantha will also star in the romantic drama 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the star cast was shooting for the film in Kashmir.