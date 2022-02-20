New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every time Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploads a picture, she sets the internet on fire. The actress is widely loved for her dance moves in the song 'O Antava Mawa' from the film Pushpa. Samantha is giving major vacation vibes to all her fans as she shared a bunch of pictures from Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala.

The actress went to the waterfall to spend a quality weekend and was seen enjoying her time with nature. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared two pictures, where she can be seen enjoying the waterfalls as she meditates. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote: "Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."

The post garnered above 20 lakh likes and more than 6 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis.

Take a look at the post shared by Samantha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The Oo Antava star also shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram story. She was also seen meditating in one of the pictures. Samantha wrote, "Meditating is a means to realize the beauty of your existence."

Sharing the story the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actress shared also mentioned Sadhguru.

Take a look at Samantha's story here:



The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a bold red swimsuit for her day in the falls and was seen posing on a rock.

Recently, Samantha enthralled her fans as shared a video from the viral social media challenge - The 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge'. Fans loved the dancing skill of the actress and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the professional front, Samantha was seen in The Family Man 2, Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, Oh Baby. The actress will be seen next in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen