Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says KJo Is The Reason For 'Unhappy Marriages' On Koffee With Karan Season 7

Koffee With Karan is set to make a comeback with its brand new season 7. The first episode of the famous chat show will go on air on July 7th, 2022. This year as well, various B-town celebs will bless the show with their presence. However, apart from Celebs from Bollywood, South's famous face Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make her debut on the iconic couch. This will mark Samantha's first national appearance after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. On Saturday, Karan shared the trailer of the show, where Samantha can be seen talking about ‘unhappy marriages’.

Samantha will be accompanied by Samrat Prithviraj-starrer Akshay Kumar in the episode. The recent Koffee With Karan 7 trailer shows Samantha blaming Karan for 'unhappy marriages' in a fun and playful way.

“You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells Karan.

On the other hand, Karan's reaction is an embarrassing face as he keeps his hand on his mouth.

Take a look at the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7 here :

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways last year in October. The estranged couple never talked about their failed marriage. However, now, it seems like it is going to change soon. Both Samantha and Chaitanya issued a joint statement regarding their separation. The moment the news went online, fans were left heartbroken. Later, Samantha also deleted a picture with Chaitanya on Instagram and even unfollowed him from the platform.

Meanwhile, different celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt will be seen on the iconic couch of the chat show.