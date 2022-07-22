Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Hide Sharp Objects' If Put In Room With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

South's famous actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been turning heads for a lot of different reasons. The Pushpa: The Rise fame recently made her debut on the iconic couch of Koffee With Karan in season 7. The recent episode of the chat show featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and the audience had to admit the fact that it was the most interesting episode in the chat show by far. Samantha answered some of the most asked questions about her personal life. When the host of the show Karan Johar referred to Naga Chaitanya as her "husband," Samantha immediately corrected KJo and said that it is "ex-husband."

For the unversed, the actress was married to Naga Chaitanya. However, earlier this year, the duo announced separation, and on the show, Samantha addressed the issue. During the conversation, Karan asked Samantha about the trolling she faced during the time when she and her estranged husband Naga announced separation. To this, the actress replied, “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point in time.”

Later Karan Johar kept insisting that he would not dig up Samantha's personal life, however, he kept on asking her various questions. The other question KJo asked was whether Samantha have any hard feelings for Naga, to which the actress said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it may be some time in the future”.

The episode was filled with gossip and entertainment. Later KJo ensured how Samantha is doing, and the host asked how she is doing now, post the separation. Samantha replied to the question and said, "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been."

The relationship of Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed the main discussion of the show. Samantha made a revelation that KJo already asked Samantha about the separation behind the lens. Further, Samantha also addressed several rumors and one among them was that she read news about herself that she took Rs 250 crores as alimony.

Answering the question, the actress even joked about waiting for Income Tax officials after the reports on her alimony surfaced.

Samantha gave a savage reply to Karan when he prompted her to talk about her marriage. She said, "I have a bone to pick with you, Karan. You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF."