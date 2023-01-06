Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Work After Short Break, Starts Dubbing For 'Shaakuntalam' | See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work after taking a short break to focus on her health. The actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which left her fans worried. But the Yashoda star assured her fans that she is recovering and will start working soon. She is back on set and has started the dubbing process of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' which will release on February 17.

Sharing the picture of her dubbing process, Samantha wrote, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness, and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam."

Samantha welcomed the new year with a selfie and penned a note on starting the year with positivity. Samantha wrote, "Function forward…Control what we can! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023."

In October 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis and talked about her struggles in dealing with this disease.

She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

The actress will be seen in the web series 'Citadel' and will start shooting for the project soon. There were reports which claimed that Samantha has quit the project because of her health issues but her team dismissed the rumours.

Produced by the Russo Brothers, the show will be directed by Raj & DK and will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name. The American version of Citadel will star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and she has already finished shooting for the show.