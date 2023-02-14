Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects A Massive Offer In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a roll these past few months. The actor has bagged several big projects, including Citadel and pan-India film Shaakuntalam already in the pipeline.

After the blockbuster success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special song ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa, fans have been eagerly awaiting for what’s in store for the actor in Pushpa 2. Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered a special song yet again in Pushpa: The Rule.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned down the offer. Sources close to the team of Pushpa have revealed that Samantha is not ready to do special numbers at this point in her career.

“The makers are trying hard to persuade her and at the same time are looking for some big names in Indian cinema for this special song. Right from his first film, Sukumar is known to have special numbers in all his movies and Pushpa 2 will be no different,” a report in OTTPlay read. The report further revealed, “The gossip is that Sukumar has even created a small character for Samantha and connected it to the storyline.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with the release of her next film, Shaakuntalam. The Telugu historical drama is touted to be a pan-India film.

Shaakuntalam was initially slated for a release this week, but was pushed to a later date due to unknown reasons. The film will now be released in April.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in filmmaker Raj and DK’s next project, Citadel. Touted to be an action-thriller series, the show also stars Varun Dhawan and is the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ American show.

The Yashoda star will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in their romantic film Khushi. The film’s shoot was recently paused due to reasons unknown, but the film is slated for a release next year.